Jayasurya hits a century with 'Sunny', trailer released

Kochi :

The trailer takes audience through the life of Sunny (Jayasurya). Dejected and hopeless, Sunny leaves Dubai and returns to his hometown in Kerala amidst a global pandemic. Quarantined in a hotel room away from human contact, he goes through a myriad of emotions.





The film's director Ranjith Sankar says: "'Sunny' is a story about a man who feels trapped and hopeless having lost his lover, family and friends, and then how the various encounters and experiences that come his way, change his mindset and life ahead. The trailer gives a glimpse of that! I am really excited for everyone to watch our film and I believe, with Jayasurya's portrayal of the character. Sunny is a definite watch for one and all."





'Sunny' is also written by Sankar. It is produced by both Sankar and Jayasurya under the banner of Dreams N Beyond. This film marks the duo's eighth collaboration.





Jayasurya began his journey in the world of cinema as a mimicry artiste and he then started hosting TV shows. In 1999, he made his film debut in the blockbuster 'Pathram', but it was not until 2002, when he played a deaf and mute person in the film 'Oomappenninu Uriyadappayyam', that he was noticed and hailed by critics.





Since then, he has not looked back and has grown in stature as a lead actor with the ability to carry any film on his shoulders. And in this journey, he won a number of accolades, which included a special mention at the 2016 National Film Awards for his roles in three different films.





In 2018, he won the title of Best Actor at the Kerala State Film Awards for his roles in two films - 'Njan Marykutty', where he played a trans woman - and the sports drama 'Captain'.





He lives in his hometown Kochi with his wife Saritha. They have two children.





'Sunny' will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting September 23.











