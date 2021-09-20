More awards for Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' at SIIMA

Hyderabad :

Allu Arjun uploaded a team picture on his Instagram celebrating the second day of the prestigious award functions, which took place on Sunday.





The movie starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead role is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and tells the story of two boys, who were swapped during birth into families of opposite financial stature.





The film won awards in categories of Telugu nominations as Best Actor, Best actress, Best Director, Best Negative role, Best music composer, Best Supporting Role Male and Female and Best Singer.





Besides, Tamil actor Surya's 'Soorarai Pottru' also won big with seven awards.





The lifetime achievement award was given to legendary filmmaker K Vishwanath. He was presented with the honour by actor Chiranjeevi and received a standing ovation.





At the award ceremony tributes also poured in for late singer SP Balasubramaniam and late actor Vivek.