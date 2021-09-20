Actor Ajith Kumar meets 'Queen of Superbikes'

Chennai :

Actor Ajith Kumar met with biker Maral Yazarloo in New Delhi to exchange experiences. Dr. Maral Yazarloo-PattrickMaral has traveled solo around the world on a motorcycle. She covered 7 continents and 64 countries.





Ajith met up with her to know of her experiences and seek her suggestions to enable plan his motorcycle tour around the world in the coming future Maral is an Irani-born motor-biking world record holder, fashion designer, artist, marketing professional, motivational speaker and campaigner of women’s rights.She was raised and received her education in Iran.





She secured a bachelor's degree in Business Development (BBD) from Kar University in Tehran. In 2004, she relocated to India to pursue her master's degree in Business Administration (MBA) and PhD in Marketing from the University of Pune.





As of 2018, Dr. Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick holds the record for the highest mileage on a super bike for ladies, with over 250,000 km. Her achievements in the biking world have earned her the title of the ‘Queen of Superbikes of India’.