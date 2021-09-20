Emmys 2021: 'The Handmaid's Tale' makes record for most losses

Los Angeles :

The series had a nomination tally of 21 nods, it was expected to pick up a couple of honors between the Creative Arts and Primetime Emmys ceremonies.





Instead, the dystopian drama lost all of its awards, setting the record for the most losing series in a single year, topping AMC's 'Mad Men' zero for 17 that occurred in 2012, reports variety.com.





Only three shows earned more nominations than Hulu's flagship series, with Netflix's 'The Crown' and Disney Plus' 'The Mandalorian' receiving 24 noms each and 'WandaVision' picking up 23.





Also, like 'The Handmaid's Tale', NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' landed 21 noms but managed to pick up a handful of awards between the ceremonies.





Other shows, which were left empty-handed in Emmy history include 'Northern Exposure' and 'The Larry Sanders Show'. which went zero for 16 in their respective years.





In 2017, 'The Handmaid's Tale' won the Emmy Award for drama series, making it the first streamer to win the big award.





Since then, the series has been nominated for the award in 2018 and 2020.