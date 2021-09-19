Sun, Sep 19, 2021

In a first after divorce, Adele posts Insta pic with boyfriend Rich Paul

Published: Sep 19,202110:47 PM by IANS

Grammy-winning singer Adele made her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul Instagram-official by posting a picture of them together for the first time on Sunday.

Rich Paul and Singer Adele
Los Angeles:
The couple confirmed their relationship in August. 

The black and white picture was taken on the red carpet of an event. The singer has kept her relationship with Rich low-key so far. 

She captioned the image with just a heart emoticon. 

Adele finalised her divorced with Simon Konecki earlier this year. The two share the custody of their son Angelo. 

