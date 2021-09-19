'Shang-Chi' to rule for 3rd weekend as 'Free Guy' climbs up to 2nd spot

Simu Liu from Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings (File Photo)

Los Angeles :

On Friday, the Marvel superhero adventure film raked in $5.8 million from 4,070 theatres, reports variety.com.





On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Free Guy' is expected to take the number two spot in its sixth week of release.





Despite new releases, 'Free Guy' has held its own on the box office charts since its debut, being on to the No. 1 spot for two weekends and staying in the top five ever since.





The sci-fi comedy brought in $1.3 million on Friday from 3,288 international theatres, and is estimated to add another $4.9 million to its gross for a cume of $108.3 million, reports variety.com.





'Cry Macho', Clint Eastwood's newest film, is expected to debut in the third spot, taking in $1.59 million from 3,967 theatres on Friday.





'Candyman' may come in at fourth spot with an estimated three-day gross of $3.47 million, taking its earnings to $53 million in its fourth week.





James Wan's latest horror film, 'Malignant', is poised to round out the top five this weekend.





It is set to earn $2.5 million this weekend for an overall gross of $9.6 million.