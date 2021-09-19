Kangana Ranaut has no qualms about non-stop shooting schedules

Chennai :

This hectic schedule might prompt someone to take a break, but the 'Queen' star has no qualms of shooting continuously. On Sunday, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of 'Tejas', updating fans about her working weekend schedule.





"Mood when you haven't had a break in ages and have to work through weekends also .....But the show must go on. Current mission #Tejas," she wrote. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Tejas' features Kangana in the role of an Air Force Pilot.





Kangana also has 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda', 'Emergency' and ' The Incarnation: Sita ' in her kitty.