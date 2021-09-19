John Cena shares picture of Arshad Warsi on Instagram

Mumbai :

The picture features Arshad flaunting his new beefed-up look. However, he has not written anything in the caption. For the unversed, a few days ago, Arshad uploaded the same picture on the photo-sharing application, revealing he is "getting into shape" for his next project.





Arshad's physical transformation left fans in awe of his body. A section of social media users even compared him to John Cena. "Aisi body toh John Cena ki bhi nhi hai sir," a fan commented.





And now John has created curiosity among fans, with many wondering whether the post signified that the wrestler was also impressed by Arshad's physical transformation. For the unversed, John has often posted pictures of Indian celebrities on his social media accounts. A few weeks ago, he dedicated a post in the memory of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack on September 2.