Ambuli filmmakers to direct Samantha in their next

Chennai :





It will be produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies Krishna Prasad. “Samantha, who is busy finishing other projects, has allotted dates from November. She liked the story because it is a female-oriented film. Other details like title, cast and crew will be announced soon,” a source said.

Released a few years ago, Tamil film Ambuli was promoted as the first-ever stereoscopic 3D film in Tamil cinema. The film was directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Now, we hear that the director duo has narrated a story to Samantha and she agreed to do the film.