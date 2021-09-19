Sun, Sep 19, 2021

Ambuli filmmakers to direct Samantha in their next

Published: Sep 19,202107:45 AM

Released a few years ago, Tamil film Ambuli was promoted as the first-ever stereoscopic 3D film in Tamil cinema.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Chennai: Released a few years ago, Tamil film Ambuli was promoted as the first-ever stereoscopic 3D film in Tamil cinema. The film was directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan. Now, we hear that the director duo has narrated a story to Samantha and she agreed to do the film. 

It will be produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies Krishna Prasad. “Samantha, who is busy finishing other projects, has allotted dates from November. She liked the story because it is a female-oriented film. Other details like title, cast and crew will be announced soon,” a source said.
