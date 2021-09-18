Ini Oru Kaadhal Seivom enters post-production

Chennai :

Once, there were relaxations, the pending song was in Pulicat lake. We have now entered the post-production stage and the teaser and audio launch will follow. Despite the releases of several crime and horror films on OTT this lockdown, he said that romantic films have a loyal fan base. “Crime thrills and gangster flick go on to become huge hits. But what is life without romance?





In Tamil, romantic films have gone on to become blockbusters. Even people who are single or who haven’t fallen in love still can relate to romantic films. Ini Oru Kaadhal Seivom will be one such film.” Produced by Epic Theatres, the film has Ajay Balakrishna and Swetha in lead roles and music by Revaa. In an earlier interview with us Hari divulged a bit about the story and said, “The story takes place in an IT backdrop. The story revolves around how two people in a relationship part ways. The guy then realises that his ex-girlfriend would end up with the wrong person and saves her. Whether or not they get back together is what Ini Oru Kaadhal Seivom is all about.”