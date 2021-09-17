Ajay Devgn to Anand Mahindra: It was great shooting the truck stunt

Mumbai :

Anand Mahindra posted the ad campaign on his Twitter and wrote: "30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra. Watch this space for more..."





To which, Ajay has replied: "Thanks Anand, My special feats will always be reserved for Mahindra. It was great shooting this commercial.@anandmahindra @MahindraTruckBus."



Ajay recreated his iconic 'Phool Aur Kaante' split stunt for the ad using trucks instead of bikes, which he originally used in the 1991 film.





Ajay's entry in 'Phool Aur Kaante' became very popular where he appeared standing, balancing on two moving motorcycles. Similar stunts have been repeated in a number of films such as 'Son of Sardaar' and 'De De Pyaar De'.



