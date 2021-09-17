Ajay Devgn to Anand Mahindra: It was great shooting the truck stunt

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who recreated his iconic 'Phool Aur Kaante' split stunt for an ad using trucks, has thanked Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra and said that it was great shooting the commercial.
30 years ago, in his debut Bollywood film, Phool Aur Kaante, @ajaydevgn performed his original master act, the split. And now, he does it again, this time for Mahindra…Watch this space for more… https://t.co/GmQhBKEUrr— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 14, 2021
Thanks Anand, My special feats will always be reserved for Mahindra. It was great shooting this commercial.@anandmahindra@MahindraTrukBushttps://t.co/t7AN0afS5h— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 16, 2021
Conversations