Rakul Preet Singh enrolled for medical classes for 'Doctor G'

Mumbai :

To essay Doctor Fatima, Rakul had to learn medical terminology and also nuances of some important surgical procedures for this family entertainer, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.





In order to make everything related to the medical world appear authentic on screen, the makers had arranged for experts to conduct special sessions with the cast - Rakul, Ayushmann and actress Shefali Shah and train them as part of their characters' prep.





Rakul said: "Shooting for 'Doctor G' has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on screen."





"The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process which I will cherish forever."





Rakul said that she and the makers wanted her character to look authentic.





"We did multiple look tests to get her look right. The idea was for her to look as close to real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. By just wearing the doctor's coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility even though I was only playing a character," she said.





The actress added: "While treating patients for scenes, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is."





Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, 'Doctor G' is a campus comedy drama, co-written by her, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.