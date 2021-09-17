Bhumika Chawla elated at response to her next film

Chennai :

Actress Bhumika Chawla is happy with the response to her recently-released Telugu movie Seetimaarr.





Talking about the film, the actress said, “Sports backdrop films have their own charm and curiosity among audiences. Theatres have opened up and the entertainment industry is picking up. I play the role of Gopichand’s sister who was a kabbadi player and inspires him to become a player and coach.”





Bhumika made her Tollywood debut in 2000 with Yuvakudu. She said her journey so far in the South film industry has been wonderful. “The landmark films of my career in the south would be Yuvakudu, Simhadari, Sillunu Oru Kaadhal to name a few. Southern industry has its own way of functioning. The audience in the South worship their idols, it’s their way of showing love. Each culture, industry and person are different,” she added.