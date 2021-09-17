Shah Rukh's film with Nayanthara, Atlee titled Lion

Chennai :

While reports have been doing the rounds that the film is yet to have a title, an image of a parking letter request to use a space at Sant Tukaram Nagar Station went viral on social media.





The title of the movie has been revealed in the letter as Lion. While there has been no confirmation on the same, the letter has taken the internet by storm. We also hear that Lion will have Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles as father and son.





The film will also have Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in lead roles. Post Lion, Shah Rukh will fly to Spain and shoot for a visually grand song for his next film titled Pathan with Deepika Padukone and directed by Siddharth Anand.