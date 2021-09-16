I don’t change my opinion to be likeable: Taapsee

Chennai :

Taapsee Pannu, who took global movie scene by storm with her previous release Haseen Dillrubaa in July is all geared up for the release of Annabelle Sethupathi on Friday on Disney+Hotstar. This will be her first release in Tamil in two years after Game Over.





“Annabelle Sethupathi will be a rib-tickler and a neat comedy film that will entertain the family audience. Having done films like Saand Ki Ankh, Thappad and Haseen.. in the last few months, I needed a film like Annabelle Sethupathi. Though it will be a regular film for Tamil industry. It isn’t one for me. I didn’t want to do a comedy film just for the sake of it. I was looking for a film that has humour with a strong content, which is why I chose to do it. It also has a lot of actors and me in a double-role,” she says.





The actress will be seen playing Annabelle and Rudhra in the film. “There will be more screen time for Rudhra than Annabelle in the story. However, I enjoyed Annabelle more than Rudhra because of the grace the former had in papers as well as on screen. I learnt a lot from the character. She is poised and carries herself well,” Taapsee tells us.





This is also her first film with Vijay Sethupathi and she lauds him for having accepted this film. “We all know he is a good actor. Apart from that he is a secured actor and a thorough professional. He did this movie even though it is female-centric movie.I haven’t seen an actor who is as secure as Vijay Sethupathi in any industry I have worked in so far. Most of the heroes wouldn’t agree to do a film if there is a female’s name to the title or if their female co-actor has more screen time. I was surprised when Vijay Sethupathi agreed to it and I will remember him for it,” she smiles.





The film was shot entirely in Jaipur palace for a month. Sharing about the working experience, she says, “All of us spent quality time together in Jaipur. We stayed in the palace for a month and ate together and had a lot of fun.”





Taapsee will also be seen playing Mithali Raj in the cricketer’s biopic and pictures and videos of her playing cricket on social media have awed the netizens.





“It was quite a lot of hard work that went into prepping of the film. I have never played cricket in my life. It has only been a few months since I started practicing the game. Initially, I thought I won’t be able to do it. Then I realised that the opportunity to play a cricketer that comes to your mind when you talk about women’s cricket comes once in a lifetime. Also, I would be learning a new sport, playing it with the boys on the sets. Obviously a few injuries and a few memories of it. Everything around Shabaash Mithu has been motivating,” says the actress.





Taapsee also spills the beans around her upcoming films Jana Gana Mana with Jayam Ravi, Looop Lapeta and Blurr, which is her first film as a co-producer.





“We have completed a couple of schedules and will resume the shoot once things are back to normal as there are outdoor scenes involved. Looop Lapeta will release this year for which we completed the shoot in February. Blurr, I am excited because it is my first film as a co-producer. It is a spine-chilling thriller which will release next year post the release of Shabaash Mithu,” she opens up.





In the last week, Taapsee video from a 2019 press meet has been going viral. The actress is seen saying that she cannot talk only in Hindi because she is also a south actress. Reacting to it, she opens up saying, “Whenever you have an opinion on something, there are people who will like it and people taking it otherwise. I clearly cannot change my opinions because there will be people who wouldn’t like me for it. In this case, my intention was not to give it back to someone who insisted that I talk in Hindi. I realised that the press meet was packed with people from across the country who didn’t understand Hindi. The question was asked in English and it was fair of me to reply in English. You cannot force someone to use a language that one should speak in. It is their choice as a listener whether to listen or to walk out of the venue. The person told me that it was Hindi films that made me popular. But I had to remind him that I started in south before Hindi films gave me chances. So I am as much as a south actor as much as I am in in Hindi. I didn’t know that this would get a lot of attention. But I was just stating facts,” she concludes.