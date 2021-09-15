Wed, Sep 15, 2021

Coldplay, BTS' maiden collaboration 'My Universe' to release on Sep 24

Published: Sep 15,202109:52 PM by IANS

Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS.

BTS and Cold Play Pop Team
New Delhi:
The two iconic music groups have come together for their first collaboration with a track titled 'My Universe' which is set for release on September 24. 

The official Twitter handle of Coldplay made the big announcement on Monday with the tweet: "#MyUniverse// Coldplay X BTS//September 24th//Pre-order & pre-save now." 

BTS retweeted the post and wrote: "#Coldplay X #BTS - My Universe."
