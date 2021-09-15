Intriguing posters of Leander-Mahesh web series ‘Break Point’ released

Mumbai :

Uploading the intriguing posters, Bhupathi wrote on Instagram: "There's more to my off-court relationship with Leander than the grand slam titles we have won. Watch our untold story exclusively on ZEE5."





Both the posters, individually show a sketch of Bhupathi and Paes, while a cutout of them plays in the foreground.





The tagline of the seven-episode webseries says 'From bromance to breakup', which indicates that the story will reveal what made them part ways after a successful partnership.





The series will stream on ZEE5 and the dates will be announced soon.



