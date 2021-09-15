Tamannaah comes to grips with ‘Telangana dialect’ for ‘Seetimaarr’

Hyderabad :

Tamannaah plays the part of a kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy. She calls her character fierce and one she has not tried before.





She said: "I enjoyed the challenges that the film came with. As an actor, nothing feels better than getting appreciated for your performance."





Tamannaah is also gearing up for the release of 'Maestro' and 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. Her Hindi projects, 'Plan A Plan B' with Riteish Deshmukh, and Amazon Prime's original show 'Yaar Dost' with Maddock Films, are also scheduled for release.