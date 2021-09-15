Wed, Sep 15, 2021

Naveen Polishetty joins hands with director Kalyan Shankar for his next film

Published: Sep 15,202103:57 PM by IANS

Actor Naveen Polishetty, who was last seen tickling funny bones with 'Jathi Ratnalu', has signed his next film. The new Telugu venture will be directed by debutant director Kalyan Shankar.

Actor Naveen Polishetty (File Photo)
Hyderabad:
Naveen and Kalyan worked together earlier when the latter was part of 'Jathi Ratnalu' direction team. 

According to the production team, Naveen was fascinated by Kalyan Shankar's idea and narration. He immediately gave his green signal to work with him. It's a unique concept to be told in a most entertaining way. 

The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. 

The remaining cast and details of the film are yet to be finalised.
