Lift runs into trouble after producer, distributor tiff

Chennai :





On Tuesday, Ekaa Entertainments sent out a statement saying that they have terminated their contract with Libra.





When we contacted the producers, they told DT Next, “Ravindran only has the theatrical rights of the film and not digital or satellite. However, he is trying to sell the film digitally and has been torturing us by asking 75 per cent interest from the advance money he had given us in April citing lockdown reasons. We have filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Police and he has been asked to summon in front of them. Despite several notices he hasn’t appeared till date. Moreover, we cannot be undergoing such tortures from loan sharks like Ravindran.”





After listening to the points made by Ekaa, Ravindran said, “Police has closed the complaints already and has asked them to fight it legally. I have CCTV footages of Vineeth Varaprasad sending people to my office to threaten me and audio files. If I leak them he will be in a soup. He is just trying to create a publicity stunt by dragging by name even after selling the film for outright theatrical distribution. Why would I even try to sell the film digitally when I don’t have the digital rights with me. He clearly understood that the profit in OTT is much higher than theatrical release and wants to stop it. He has also disrespected Tamil Film Producers’ Council by ignoring them and taking it to the police. This is what happens when newbies make films. These are baseless allegations. I held a grand audio launch of one of my films only a couple of days ago and he is telling the media that I am evading police. In fact, the film’s cinematographer Yuvaraj signed the witness and even he is against Ekaa productions because he is aware that they aren’t genuine. I rest my case here and I am ready to discuss the issue one-on-one with him in the public. Would Vineeth dare to do that?” he concludes.





The film went on floors in 2019.

Kavin- Amritha Aiyer’s upcoming film Lift was recently censored with a U/A certificate and was gearing up for a release. The film that is produced by Ekaa Entertainments sold the distribution rights to Ravindran Chandrasekharan of Libra Productions.