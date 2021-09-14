After 'Thalaivii', Kangana Ranaut to play 'Sita' in her next film

Mumbai :

Days after the release of her film 'Thalaivii', a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday announced her next film, 'The Incarnation Sita'.The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telegu, Malyalam, and Kanada, and will be the Bollywood actor's second mega tryst with the southern film industry. 'Sita' will be directed by Alaukik Desai. Its story is written by screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad.Kangana shared the first poster of the film and wrote, "The Incarnation- Sita Glad to be on board for the title role with this immensely talented team of artists. With the blessings of Sita Ram Jai SiyaRam (sic)."Talking about the period film, director Alaukik Desai said in a press statement, “Universe does help those who surrender to it with belief. What was a mirage, is now clear. A dream of a pious character never explored is now a reality. I am ecstatic to bring Kangana Ranaut on board as Sita. This pious journey will change the course of how we perceive our mythology. Thank you SS Studio for your immense support and belief.”