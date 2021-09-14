'Bhoot Police' cast and top singers join Kapil Sharma this weekend

Mumbai :

The trio from 'Bhoot Police' – Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandes and Yami Gautam – will make an appearance on Saturday and the famous singers will be seen in action on Sunday.

The 'Bhoot Police' trio will share interesting stories from their time shooting for the horror comedy film and engage in some banter with Kapil Sharma. Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu will be seen serenading the audience with a good mix of soulful and foot-tapping numbers from the 1990s.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.



