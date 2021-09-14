Rana Daggubati: 'Haathi Mere Saathi' gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature

Mumbai :

"Prabu Solomon (director) insisted we shoot the film at real locations with the best possible natural setting. The movie is very close to my heart because I have always supported the cause to save our wildlife," Rana said.

The actor took a brief 15-day training with Kumki elephant trainers to be able to get into his character Bandev's shoes.

"The film gave me a chance to connect with the mighty elephants, adapt to their surroundings and see why they are called the protectors of the wild. I still remember we had some shots where all the elephants walked together, and we could feel the ground shake," he recalled.

Rana added: "That was the moment I actually felt their mighty presence. 'Haathi Mere Saathi' gave me a chance to rekindle my love for nature."

'Haathi Mere Saathi' will premiere on Zee Cinema on September 18.



