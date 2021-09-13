Coldplay, BTS collaboration 'My Universe' to release on Sept 24

London :

The track is slated to be released on September 24.





Both the groups made the announcement on social media.





''#MyUniverse // Coldplay X BTS // September 24th //'' wrote Coldplay on Instagram alongside the cover art of the song.





Big Hit, the label behind BTS, also shared the news on their official Twitter handle.





''#Coldplay X BTS - My Universe,'' the tweet read.













BTS -- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook -- recently sat down with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series ''Released'' ahead of the premiere of ''BTS 'Permission to Dance' MV (Shorts Challenge version).'' In February, the Korean group covered Coldplay's 2005 hit number ''Fix You'' on MTV Unplugged.





The British group later shared a link of BTS' special performance on Twitter, writing ''beautiful'' in Korean and signed ''Love'' in English, along with the individual initials of the members of the band, also including Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland.





Back in July, there were rumours that BTS would be featuring on Coldplay's new song.





On Sunday night, BTS won the best group and best K-pop act trophies at the MTV Video Music Awards.