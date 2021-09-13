Big banners do not come forward to produce interesting concepts: Mano Karthikeyan

Chennai :

Only when big banners come forward to encouraging such content, Tamil cinema can thrive. Finally it was CV Kumar who was intrigued by the story and agreed to produce it,” Mano told DT Next.





The film has Sathish and Mirnalini Ravi in lead roles and has music by Ghibran. “We were convinced that these actors can carry the concept well. We didn’t need huge stars for the narrative as they will come to the fore and content will lose the shine. However, we have a stalwart like Ghibran composing the music, Karthik Thillai as the cinematographer and San Lokesh as the editor,” he added.





Mano said that writing was indeed a tedious task. “A time-loop story needs a different treatment unlike other scripts. As the story travels back and forth, I needed to keep it interesting as well as simple for the audience to understand. Films like Anniyan, Indu Netru Naalai and Mundaasupatti were first of its kind but still the audience understood it for the way it was written. That is how Jango too will be,” he said. The movie is all set to hit the screens soon.