Sun, Sep 12, 2021

HBD Vadivelu: Netizens can’t keep calm as they wish ‘Meme King’ on his birthday

Published: Sep 12,202111:01 AM

The actor who is known for his impeccable acting chops in films is called the Meme King on social media, thanks to the zillion memes made with his one-liners on a daily basis.

Actor Vadivelu.
Chennai:
As he celebrates his 61st birthday today, fans celebrate him and his comeback on social media with memes. #HBDVadivelu,  #Vadiveluforlife and #VadiveluReturns have been trending on Twitter since morning. 

Here are some of the hilarious wishes filled with love from his fans:


