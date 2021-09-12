Mari Selvaraj to finish Udhay’s film before Dhruv’s

Chennai :

Earlier this year, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Mari Selvaraj teamed up for an untitled project.





Post his victory in the state elections, he couldn’t allocate time for film shoots. There were a few reports that this would be his last film. Mari Selvaraj meanwhile has another film with Dhruv Vikram which is based on kabaddi and was supposed to go on floors next week.





However, sources in tinseltown told DT Next, “As Udhay will have an important role to play in the government he is looking to finish this project. Mari has informed Dhruv about this and their film has been pushed to a later date.





However, the project has not been dropped.” Meanwhile, Dhruv Vikram’s teaser of Mahaan has clocked three million views on the internet.