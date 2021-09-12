Jayam Ravi’s 28th to go on floors in Gujarat on Sept 20

Chennai :

Jayam Ravi’s 28th film that will be helmed by director Kalyan of Booloham fame had its official pooja on Jayam Ravi’s birthday on Friday.





The latest we hear about the movie is that it is all set to go on floors on September 20. A source close to the film told DT Next, “The first schedule will commence in Gujarat on September 20 and will go on for three weeks. Important sequences will be filmed in the schedule.”





Produced by Screen Scene Priya Bhavanishankar plays the female lead. Sam CS is composing the music for the untitled film and Vivek operates the camera.





Jayam Ravi recently completed the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan. He also has Jana Gana Mana with I Ahmed.