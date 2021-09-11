Tollywood star Sai Tej booked for rash driving

Hyderabad :

case under IPC Sections 366 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 279 (rash driving), and 184 (driving dangerously) have been registered at the Raidurgam police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate against the actor.





According to the police, Sai Tej fell down when the bike he was riding skid at around 8.05 p.m. on Friday. He was heading towards IKEA from Cable Bridge in Madhapur, the information technology hub in the city.





The police have seized the sports bike, a Triumph RS. The actor, who is said to be fond of bikes, had recently purchased the sports bike which has a 660cc engine.





Sai Tej, the nephew of megastar Chiranjeevi, sustained injuries in the mishap and was immediately rushed to the Medicover Hospital from where he was later shifted to the Apollo Hospital.





A police officer said the bike apparently skid due to some sand on the road. The actor was wearing a helmet and was not under the influence of alcohol, he said.









The Apollo Hospital stated in a medical bulletin Saturday morning that Sai Tej is stable and all his major organs are functioning well.





"He will continue to be on assisted respiration in the ICU for controlled close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day," said the bulleting.





Meanwhile, actor Naresh said that Sai Tej had left on the bike from his house on Friday evening.





"I heard the bike's sound and I wanted to speak to him, but he had already left," said Naresh, whose son Naveen is a close friend of Sai Tej.





Naresh said a few days ago, he had thought of counseling Sai Tej after he learned about his passion for bike riding.



