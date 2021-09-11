'Prince of Reggaeton' J. Balvin announces 25-city tour

New York :

Balvin plans to visit 25 cities across the U.S, Canada, and Puerto Rico from April 2022, beginning from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, and running through June 4 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.





After releasing his fifth studio album 'Jose', Balvin announced the dates for his tour on Friday.





J. Balvin has grossed more than $20 million and sold more than 3,00,000 tickets, according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore.





The Colombian singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, and actor is often referred to as Prince of Reggaeton as he is one of the best-selling Latin music artists with sales of more than 35 million records worldwide.





In his career, Balvin has won five Billboard Latin Music Awards, four Latin Grammy Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, four Latin American Music Awards, and two Grammy Award nominations.