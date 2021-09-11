Invest time in understanding what your kids want to eat: Sameera Reddy

Chennai :

As children nowadays don’t get adequate nutrients for growth and development, actor Sameera Reddy shares about the nutritious food kids should have and the importance of parenting role. Meanwhile, she also talked about Pediasure, which has launched its expansion of adding two new ingredients to its product.





In a recent interaction with DT Next, during the launch of Pediasure portfolio expansion by Abbott Nutrition, the two new ingredients that are added to the product are Arginine and VitaminK2.





As parents are having difficulty giving their kids nutritious meals, Actress Sameera shares how can parents give balanced nutrition essential for growth and development, especially during this pandemic-induced lockdown. “In the beginning, last year with the lockdown, trying to cope with what was going on, maybe somewhere I started, just take the easy route out with what works with kids. Like, let us just get the feeding done, and then I had to remind myself how important it was to listen to the fact that both the children are different,” said Sameera Reddy.





When talking about children not having healthy meals nowadays, she said that parents should have to actually invest a lot in understanding what their children are and how they eat, their favorite foods and how can parents incorporate a lot of foods differently. She also shares some parental tips on establishing healthy eating patterns.





“Sometimes I just know that if there is a moment that I have to as a parent also thinks outside the box. But if you take that same meal, and you try to force them at that particular moment, that may not work. Then, you have certain go-to like dahi-chawal and other dishes. But if there are certain points where they don't eat, especially after they have a cold, or they are recovering from something at that point, you don't have to get scared.” Meanwhile, on parents hesitating in letting their children have food independently, the actor encouraged the process of children having food independently saying that it is a good way because that is when parents will understand how much their child can eat and they know when to stop, instead of force-feeding.