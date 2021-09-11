Dino Morea: I love acting but producing is also great

New Delhi :

He says he loves to act but he also finds creating content as a producer greatly satisfying.





Talking to IANS about which one is more daunting producing or acting, Dino shared: "When I constantly started saying no to all the terrible offers coming my way I wanted to stay connected to the film industry. I wanted to produce and create content that I would like to watch... My first film was 'Jism 2'."





The 45-year-old actor took almost nine years for his next production venture 'Helmet', starring Aparshakti Khurana.





He revealed why: "I took some time after that because I was really confused about whether to produce or act... I decided to let me do both and it is possible. I am capable. I can make great content and the content I am confident about..."





Fortunately, 'The Empire' came his way.





"After all the hard work and saying no for so long, I think the red light has turned to green... Patience and persistence are paying off. I am happy about... I still love acting but producing is also great. I want to create more content, we are pitching for three more movies," he said.