Audience appreciation motivates Yami Gautam

Mumbai :

Yami plays the character of Maya, owner of a silawar tea factory in the horror-comedy, which also stars Said Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez.





Sharing her excitement, Yami told IANS: "It is for the first time that I have tried something like horror-comedy. It was a new and refreshing experience for me. I am delighted to know that the audience has loved my performance. It motivates me to expand myself as an artist even more."





The actress is also gearing up for the release of 'Dasvi', 'A Thursday' and 'Lost'.