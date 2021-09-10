Actors' homage to Rishi Kapoor on Zee TV's 'Ganesh Utsav'

Mumbai :

'Kumkum Bhagya's Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will be seen performing retro acts on Rishi Kapoor's famous tracks like 'Humne Tumko Dekha', 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu', and 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karenge'.

Talking about her act, Mugdha mentioned: "Last year, because of the pandemic, we couldn't celebrate all the festivals like how we usually do. Being a Maharashtrian, I really missed celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival for me, it's an emotion. Of course, we followed all the guidelines, took all the necessary precautions, wore our masks while we were not shooting, and sanitized everything, we don't forget that."

She added: "But it was fun, and we showcased the celebrations in a 'Purana Andaaz' (old style), wearing all these retro clothes and performing on the songs from the '70s. In fact, Krishna and I dedicated this act to our beloved charming late actor Rishi ji as well and we performed on most of his songs. It was truly an amazing experience altogether and we can't wait for everyone to see it."

There will be performances from the casts of different telly shows.

'Kumkum Bhagya's lovely 'jodis' Abhi (Shabir Alhuwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar) - Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) will floor everyone with their adorable chemistry, while 'Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur and Manit Joura and actors like Ankita Lokhande will also be performing.

'Ganesh Utsav with Zee TV' will be on air on September 19 on Zee TV at 12 p.m.



