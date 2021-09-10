Karan Aujla can't wait to see how fans react to 'Click That B Kickin It'

Mumbai :

'Click That B Kickin It' is the third song released after 'Intro' and 'Chu Gon Du?', which is part of the album BTFU. The album comprises 11 songs.

Talking about the song, Karan said, "BTFU is an extremely special passion project and 'Click That B Kickin It' is the second song from the album. 'Chu Gon Do?' received such an overwhelming response from the audience that I am excited to see how fans will react to the album."

'Click That B Kickin It' is a Times Music and Speed Records exclusive, released on the YouTube channel of Speed Records.