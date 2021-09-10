Arun Vijay’s 33 with Hari titled Yaanai

Chennai :

Directed by Hari, the rural entertainer is titled Yaanai in Tamil, with Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the female lead. Produced by Drumstick Productions, various posters of the film were also released in which he is seen sporting a thick handlebar moustache and beard. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual has Samuthirakani, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, and Garuda Ram among others in important roles. GV Prakash is composing the music for Yaanai.