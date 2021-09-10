HC rejects Kangana’s plea to quash Javed Akhtar’s defamation case

Mumbai :

High Court judge, Justice Revati Mohite Dere, who had on September 1 reserved her order on the plea, said the applicant’s (Ranaut’s) petition “stands dismissed”.Ranaut, through her counsel Rizwan Siddiquee, had challenged the defamation proceedings that were initiated by the Andheri metropolitan magistrate’s court earlier this year, saying that the court had failed to apply its mind to the case. Akhtar’s counsel Jay Bharadwaj, however, told the court that the magistrate had directed for the police inquiry after going through the lyricist’s complaint and excerpts of Ranaut’s interview, in which she had made the alleged defamatory comments.