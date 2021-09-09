Jimmy Kimmel says unvaccinated Covid patients don't deserve ICU beds

Los Angeles :

In the Tuesday night September 7 episode, Kimmel said: "It was not a fun Labor Day weekend COVID-wise."





In his monologue, he noted the increase in coronavirus cases, reports aceshowbiz.com.





"Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they're going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed."





Talking about who he thinks deserves ICU beds, the 53-year-old TV personality continued: "That choice doesn't seem so tough to me. Vaccinated persons having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we'll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy."





In the episode, Kimmel also talked about ivermectin, which many conservative talk show hosts, Republican politicians and even some physicians claimed to be useful to be used against the virus.





Merck, the company behind ivermectic, however, released a statement in which it says that the drug is not an effective treatment for COVID-19.





"We've still got a lot of pan-dimwits out there. People are still taking this ivermectin. The poison control center has seen a spike in calls from people taking this livestock medicine to fight the coronavirus, but they won't take the vaccine. It's like if you're a vegan and you're like, 'No, I don't want a hamburger, give me that can of Alpo instead'," he said.





Concluding his monologue that night, the host thanked the slew of guest hosts who filled in for him while he was on vacation. Among those who temporarily took over his hosting duties were Wanda Sykes, David Spade, Nick Kroll and Julie Bowen.



