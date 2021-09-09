Shreya Devnath releases her first indie Tamil single

Chennai :

The song is about a little girl discovering nature. “She speaks freely to the wind and the river, she frees herself in the process, saying no matter what stone is thrown at her, she’d simply flow with the river, and become the sea and the rain. This song was created to cherish our love for nature, music and each other. I have been composing for a while, but usually, the tunes remain on my phone. But this time, my partner Praveen Sparsh pushed me to bring this song out. After composing, I felt that the song is about a girl exploring nature. Given the theme of the song, I thought animation would work well. Also, there is the practicality of shooting during the lockdown,” says Shreya Devnath, who also sung the song.





Kaatre is a collaborative effort — Praveen Sparsh has co-curated, arranged, produced the song. The animation is done by Susha, who has also done the album artwork. Mylai Karthikeyan, who played the Nagaswaram in the song, has used a special kind of Nagaswaram called the Timiri Nagaswaram, which is made for higher pitches and is rarely seen in Carnatic concerts. The song has been penned by Prem Chand, mixed and mastered by B Prasanna.





Praveen Sparsh says, “Kaatre has been a wonderful journey. We were lucky to have incredible collaborators for this project and we’re glad that the video is resonating with people from different walks of life. As independent artists, this feeling is rewarding.”