Ayushmann Khurrana: Fortunate to finish three new films amid pandemic

Ayushmann says, "I'm fortunate to have managed to finish three new films in the pandemic. I can't wait for audiences to watch these real gems as they are diverse and disruptive and will give people a new viewing experience to discuss and debate."





Ayushmann is confident that his projects will play a hand in bringing people back to the theatres.





He says: "I'm hugely excited about 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', 'Anek' and now 'Doctor Ga' - all the projects are high concept theatrical films because of the uniqueness of scripts. I hope they will all contribute towards bringing people back to the theatres.





Ayushmann added: "Films like these trigger community conversations about important issues and it is imperative that such films have a community watching experience which can only happen in a theatre."





The star credits all the filmmakers of his projects for providing a safe shooting experience to everyone.





He said: "I have to congratulate the producers and directors of all these projects because accomplishing what they have done during the pandemic is a massive feat. They have run a tight ship and ensured that the shoots happen smoothly, securely and in a perfect bio-bubble."