Tipped as last film, Rajini 170 to have pals on board

Chennai :

Ace director SP Muthuraman who made the most films featuring Rajini in the lead role, his best friend Vittal and producer Kalaignanam who introduced Rajini as a hero in Bairavi, are to be honoured. “Rajini wanted Muthuraman to write the screenplay for Rajini 170, but Muthuraman shied away. He, however, would be present on the sets and be credited as the guest director. Dhanush too will make a cameo appearance,” a source told DT Next. The actor’s 168th film Annaatthe will release during Deepavali. Talks are on with Desingh Periyasamy for his 169th project.



