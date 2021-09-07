Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares insights on mental health

Mumbai :

Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is well-known for her yoga practice, on Tuesday, shared insightful thoughts on the power of controlling our mind. Taking to her Twitter account, the 'Dhadkan' star posted a thread of mindful ideas and shared a picture of herself in a yoga pose, with the hashtag 'ShilpaKaMantra'.





Our thoughts hold unfathomable powers that shape our approach towards life. How we handle our successes or deal with our failures is all in the mind. Does a win change the way you think & interact with others? Or does a setback tell you it’s the end of the road for you? pic.twitter.com/hxmW3dqR6S — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) September 7, 2021





She began the tweet by posing some questions on how the mind affects us. "Our thoughts hold unfathomable powers that shape our approach towards life. How we handle our successes or deal with our failures is all in the mind. Does a win change the way you think & interact with others? Or does a setback tell you it's the end of the road for you," she wrote.





She further talked about how everything is temporary. "If you can control your mind & thoughts even when you're experiencing these extreme emotions, then you can define the world that you live in every day. Don't let the high of a win or sadness from setbacks engulf you. LIVE IN THE NOW, EVERYTHING IS TEMPORARY, EVEN YOU," she added.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently made her comeback to the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4' as a celebrity judge. She was on a break from the show because of the ongoing controversy of her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case. Last month, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped.





The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter. "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family." Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.