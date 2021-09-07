Arjun, Aishwarya Rajesh join hands for an investigative crime thriller

Action King Arjun and actress Aishwarya Rajesh will feature in a crime thriller that will be directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan.
Chennai: To be produced by GS Arts Arul Kumar, Arjun plays the role of an investigative officer while Aishwarya Rajesh plays the lead. Sources say that the film is a female-centric movie that will revolve around autistic kids. The movie is all set to go on floors on September 11. The yet-untitled project has music by Bharath Aaseevagan and cinematography by Saravanan Abhimanyu, is currently aiming for a summer 2022 release.
