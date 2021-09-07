AR Rahman to direct his next after Le Musk

Chennai :





This will be technically Rahman sir’s first release as the director. Le Musk will take some time to release in theatres because there are a few technicalities involved in it. For instance, people can feel the fragrance of perfumes used in Le Musk as they watch the film in theatres. It will take some time and is focusing on a fresh script.” On the music front, Rahman has Ponniyin Selvan, Patthu Thala, and Iravin Nizhal among others.

The film is in its post-production stages and there is no clarity on the release yet. The latest we hear is that the double Oscar-winning composer is all set to direct his next soon. “He will be penning the dialogues and the film will be produced by Senthil Velan.