Kangana confident 'Thalaivii' will woo audiences back to theatres

Mumbai :

Kangana earlier attended the premiere of her film in Hyderabad and expressed her disappointment with multiplexes for not screening the film due to the gap between its big screen and digital release.





On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of 'Thalaivii', a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, and wrote: "What a gratifying experience to watch 'Thalaivii' best film of my career so far."





Kangana also shared a note, saying: "'Thalaivii' is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to the theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies."





The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader that changed the course of the state politics.





It is set to release in cinemas on September 10.