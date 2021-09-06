Karthi-Muthaiah’s project titled Viruman

Chennai :

Karthi Sivakumar, who has Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar in various stages of production has signed his next that will be directed by Muthaiah.





This will be their second collaboration after Komban. Viruman will be produced by Suriya and Jyotika in their home banner 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian.





The makers announced the title of the film on social media on Sunday. Viruman will be launched in a formal pooja ceremony on Monday.





Sources close to the film unit say that the film will go on floors in Theni on September 18. “Shankar’s youngest daughter Aditi Shankar will be making her debut as a heroine with Viruman. The film will be a family entertainer set in a rural backdrop,” added the source. Raj Kiran who shared screen space with Karthi in Komban will also be seen in Viruman in a crucial role. Prakash Raj and Soori among others play pivotal roles.





Viruman will have its music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who will be composing music for a Muthaiah directorial for the first time. SK Selvakumar of Maanagaram fame is the cinematographer while Anal Arasu is in charge of stunts.