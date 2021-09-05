Suriya and Karthi join hands together for 'Viruman'

Chennai :

Actor Suriya took to his social media handle to announce that he will bankroll actor Karthi's next project with director Muthaiya, under his 2D entertainment. This is their second collaboration, the first one being 'Kadaikutti Singam'. Titled as 'Viruman', the project is also considered as a launchpad for director Shankar's daughter Aditi Shankar who is likely to play the female lead of the movie.









Considered as a rural-based subject, this movie also has Prakash Raj, Raj Kiran, and Soori as its cast. The camera is helmed by Selvakumar and the music score will be by Yuvan Shankar Raja.





The movie is expected to hit screens by next summer.





On the work front, Actor Karthi is currently shooting the last leg of the historical movie Ponniyin Selvan. This is his second collaboration with the director Muthaiya.