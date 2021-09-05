Katrina Kaif mesmerises social media with stunning photoshoot pictures from Istanbul

New Delhi :

The superstar recently treated fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot at Istanbul - Turkey on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared two snaps from her day out in Istanbul.





The first snap catches a glimpse of her flawless beauty as the breeze runs through her hair; the second picture catches her million-dollar smile as she enjoys the Turkish weather. While the pictures are proof that the 'Bharat' actor is spending a Happy Sunday in Turkey, what not to miss is the girly glam fashion that she has totally graced.





She completely outdid herself by looking flawless in a pretty floral print lavender shade dress. The photogenic diva looked magnificent even without makeup on her face. She captioned the post as "(turkey national flag) U have my (heart emoticon)."





Soon after sharing the picture, fans and fellow celebrities of the actor chimed into the comments section and dropped a string of emoticons in the awe of the beautiful pictures. The picture garnered more than 1 million likes within three hours of being shared.





For the unversed, Katrina is currently shooting for 'Tiger 3' in Turkey with Salman Khan. The two also met the Turkish tourism minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on Friday. They were also spotted at lunch together after finishing shoot day for the film. 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the successful 'Ek Tha Tiger' franchise.





Actor Emraan Hashmi will play the role of a villain in the upcoming movie. A few weeks ago, he had also shared a picture of his chiselled physique, hinting that it's his new look for 'Tiger 3'. The upcoming film will mark Emraan's maiden collaboration with YRF, which is producing the flick.





'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead. The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office.





The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', had released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both movies. Apart from 'Tiger 3', Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She will also be seen playing the lead in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.





She recently announced her next big project 'Jee Le Zara' with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.