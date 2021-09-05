Isai Puyal takes social media by storm with his 'moustache'

Chennai :

AR Rahman, who usually keeps a low profile has tried his hand on the moustache edit by Zoom meeting to a rousing reception from his fans.





Rahman has been a trendsetter with his hairdo, his long-hair in the 90s made him a headturner. With regards to his facial hair, he was always a conservative with a clean and neat-shaven face.





A simple edit was all it took for his fans to have their Sunday made. He captioned his image with "what do you think?"





One of his fan said "Adhiradikaaran" meaning dashing, from the lines he sung for Rajinikanth's film Sivaji. His frequent collaborators nowadays singers Sid Sriram and Jonita Gandhi couldn't admire him enough, Sid commented "Whoaaa! Thought this was real for a min" and Jonita commented "Looks pretty reallllllllll."





On the work front, Rahman has his hands full with multiple projects across industries; Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, R Parthiban's single shot movie Iravin Nizhal, SivaKarthikeyan-starrer Ayalaan. In Hindi he has Heropanti 2 and Atrangi Re, in Malayalam he has Prithiviraj-starrer and Blessy directed Aadujeevitham. There is a grapevine making rounds in tinseltown that Rahman would score for Atlee for the third time in the Shah Rukh Khan film and in the Anniyan Hindi remake starring Ranveer Singh.