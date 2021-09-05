Pa Ranjith to direct Vikram in his next

Chennai :

Pa Ranjith, who is currently directing an OTT film with Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan in lead roles, is all set to direct Chiyaan Vikram in his next.





The project will be bankrolled by Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja. Vikram, who recently completed the shoot of Mahaan and Ponniyin Selvan, will don a different avatar in Pa Ranjith’s film.





However, the actor has not signed the dotted lines for the film yet. Sources also say that Vikram will sign another film for Studio Green.





There is no clarity on when the shoot will go on floors as Vikram also have a minor portion left to shoot for Gautam Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram.





We heard that the actor will join the shoot of his upcoming film Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu soon.